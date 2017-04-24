Porter-Berto wrap up

Boxing News

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Photos by: Emily Harney

Andre Berto and Shawn Porto battled it out in the ring for the chance to fight WBC Welterweight champion Keith Thurman. In front of 9,118 fight fans at the Barclays Center in New York, NY, both fighters came prepared and focused with the chance to become a world champion once again. In the end, both fighters endured cuts around their eyes that affected their vision during battle however they gave the fans a tough, courageous fight even though the referee Mark Nelson failed to prevent constant headbutts and illegal blows. More