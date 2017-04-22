Porter stops Berto in nine

Boxing News

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Andre Berto and Shawn Porto battled it out in the ring for the chance to fight WBC Welterweight champion Keith Thurman. In front of 9,118 fight fans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, both fighters came prepared and focused on the chance to become a world champion once again. In the end, both fighters endured cuts on their eye that affected their vision and gave the fans a tough, courageous fight even though the referee failed to prevent constant headbutts and illegal blows.

Eventually Porter reigned supreme with the greater conditioning and accuracy in his power punches. Porter fought an inside fight and left Berto stumped as to how to counter effectively, suffering two knockdowns before the referee stopped the fight and awarded a TKO to Porter. The official time of the stoppage was 1:31 in round 9. Porter notches another victory to go to 27-2-1, 17 KOs while Berto picks up another defeat and is 31-5, 24 KOs.