Post fight melee mars classic battle

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

He described it as the biggest victory of his life, but undefeated Brandon Cook (18-0) who scored a dramatic 7th round KO as a visitor to the Bell Centre over Steven Butler was robbed of the chance to celebrate by a disgusting display from fans hurling debris into the ring and knocking down the newly crowned IBF north American champ.

Footage from TVA Sports can be seen here with Cook being taken down by cans, bottles and even an ice bucket.

“There was stuff coming from everywhere,” Cook told the media after the fight in a press conference that lacked the usual celebration and joy from a fighter winning a big fight. In fact, media members were told that Cook was not going to be making an appearance and had left the building for his own safety.

But Cook did make it and almost all talk centered on the tragic display from fans that also saw an innocent fan take a Vodka bottle to the back of the head, bandaged up and taken to the hospital.

“For the fight to end that way, it’s just not fair,” said Cook sporting sunglasses. “I’ll never come back here to fight him, not with his fans. It’s just not cool. What fighter wants to get hit in the back of the head?”

Promoter Camille Estephan called the display disgusting.

The projectile took Cook down to the canvas and his team was quick to surround the fighter and protect him from further damage. At the same as he was hit, Cook was also inexplicably shoved by a still dazed Butler.

Several arrests were made as a result and the main perpetrator was found and charged according to those on Cook’s team. Indeed there were multiple police squad cars and officers interrogating suspects well into the wee hours of Sunday morning.