Boxing News

Former heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin will return July 1 against Ukrainian Andrey Rudenko at the “Russia” (Luzhniki)

Concert Hall in Moscow. The 33-year-old Rudenko is rated WBO #9, WBC #13 and IBF #13 and has a record of 31-2, with 19 KOs. Povetkin-Rudenko will headline a big boxing show promoted by “World of boxing.”