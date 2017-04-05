Povetkin returns July 1 in Moscow

Boxing News

Russian heavyweight contender Alexander Povetkin (31-1, 23 KOs) will fight on July 1 at the Russia Concert Hall in Moscow. His opponent will ba named later. According to his promoter, World of Boxing, the 37-year-old Povetkin will be free and clear to fight by that date with no restrictions after some complications with doping tests in 2016.

The card also features the comeback of former IBF super lightweight champion Eduard Troyanovski (25-1, 22 KOs), and heavyweight prospect Alexey Papin (6-0, 5 KOs).