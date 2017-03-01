Preview: Shields-Szabados

Boxing News

By Brad Snyder The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Claressa Shields (1-0), will be facing Szilvia Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs), on what is sure to be a historic night of boxing at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino (Detroit, MI). Shields of Flint, MI, will be the draw of the card, as she becomes part of the first women’s boxing main event to be featured on premium television. The six round main event will be for the Women’s NABF Middleweight Championship and headlines SHOBOX: The New Generation on Showtime, March 10th at 10pm EST. Shields said, “I am not preparing to get hit this fight. I am prepared to do the hitting. I don’t like people hitting on me.” Shields also talked of her confidence to end Szabados’ night early, “It won’t go six.” Also, stating, there is “No women are as skilled as me. Might be some stronger and faster, but, not as skilled as me.”

The co-featured bout has Nikolay Potapov (16-0, 8 KOs) vs. Antonio Nieves (17-0- 2, 9 KOs). This fight is scheduled for 10 rounds for Nieves’ NABO Bantamweight Championship.

Also, featured on the card will be an 8 round bantamweight fight featuring Detroiter, James Gordon Smith (11-0, 6 KOs) vs. Chicago’s Joshua Greer, Jr. (11-1- 1, 4 KOs).

What could be the fight of the night candidate, Toledo’s Wesley Tucker (13-0, 8 KOs) will be facing Detroit native, Ed “Thoroughbred” Williams (12-1- 1, 4 KOs) in an 8 round welterweight battle.

The fights will be promoted by Salita Promotions and will be held at MGM Grand Detroit Hotel and Casino. Tickets for “Detroit City Gold” are priced at $250, $150, $100, $50 and are available at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800)745-3000.