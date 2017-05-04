Prichard Colon family files $50 million lawsuit

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The parents of injured boxer Pritchard Colon have filed a $50 million lawsuit in Superior Court for the District of Columbia against ringside physician Richard Ashby, Family Practice Medical Services, P.C., Headbangers Promotions and DiBella Entertainment. The family is seeking damages for injuries suffered by Colon as a result of the defendants’ alleged negligence in the unfortunate fight on October 17, 2015 against Terrel Williams in Virginia. Colon collapsed after sustaining multiple illegal rabbit punches in the bout and underwent brain surgery. He has never regained consciousness.