‘Professor’ Fox Headlines Feb 11 Card In Maryland

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Boxing returns to Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, MD on Saturday, February 11th with a King’s Promotions card. Making his third straight appearance in a main event on a King’s Promotions card will be undefeated Forestville, MD super lightweight and King’s Promotions signee Mykal “The Professor” Fox who will take on Tre’Sean Wiggins of Newburgh, NY in an eight-round contest.

Fox (12-0, four KO’s) is coming off an outstanding 2016 where he went 4-0, with two KO’s including a seventh-round TKO of Juan Rodriguez in his last outing on November 5th at Rosecroft. Fox was named one of the top prospects in the Beltway area in 2016 along with Lamont Roach, Jr. who recently won the WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight championship and Travis Reeves, who will be challenging for the IBF International Light Heavyweight championship in Australia on March 18.

Wiggins (7-2, six KO’s) will look to bounce back from a six-round split decision loss to Benjamin Whitaker on April 15 in Verona, NY. This will be the first scheduled eight-round bout for Wiggins and the second Beltway opponent. Wiggins stopped Kevin Womack, Jr. in the third round in Brooklyn, NY in August of 2015. Also, Wiggins holds a first-round TKO victory over current WBA Super Featherweight champion Jason Sosa. That took place in September of 2010.

In what should be an interesting cruiserweight contest, Luther “Lights Out” Smith of Bowie, MD will battle Darnell “The Unknown” Pierce of Frederick, MD by way of Texas in a six-round bout. Smith (6-1, five KO’s) was successful in his cruiserweight debut on November 5th at Rosecroft scoring a first-round knockout of Mike Marshall. Previously, Smith competed as a heavyweight. Pierce (5-0, one KO) is coming off a four-round unanimous decision win over Louis King on August 12 in Verona, NY.

In another six-round contest, undefeated Washington, DC featherweight Marcus “The Dreamcrusher” Bates will face off with Alec Christopher McGee of Reno, NV. Bates (5-0-1, five KO’s) scored a sixth-round TKO over Francisco Muro on the November 5th Rosecroft card. Bates is also a King’s Promotions signee. McGee (2-0) has won his first two bouts by four-round unanimous decision.

In four-round contests, DC lightweight Tyrek “I.G.B” Irby will take on fellow DC boxer Lamont White. Irby had an outstanding amateur career, participating in the World Series of Boxing and the US Olympic trials. Irby made his pro debut on September 30th at the Sphinx Club in DC and scored a first-round knockout over Marquis Johnson.

White (0-5, one No-Decision) will be looking for his first win. White’s last contest against Anthony Laureano on December 2 in Lincoln, RI ended in a no-decision when the bout was stopped because of an accidental headbutt in the third round. White also fought on the November 5th Rosecroft card and lost a four-round unanimous decision to Greg Outlaw. Outlaw, a native of Bowie, MD (1-0), is also slated to be on this card against an opponent to be determined.

In another all-Beltway four-round contest, Edgewood, MD middleweight Patrick “New Era” Rivera will compete against Gregory Clark of DC. Rivera (2-0, one KO) won a four-round unanimous decision over Hakeem Atkinson on November 5th at Rosecroft. Clark (0-1) lost his pro debut by a tough, four-round majority decision to Stephon Morris on November 12th in Baltimore, MD.

Also on the card, Accokeek, MD super welterweight “Slick” Justin Hurd will take on Dawond Pickney of Hot Springs, AK in another four-rounder. Hurd (1-0) won his pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Hector Mercado on the November fifth Rosecroft Raceway. Pickney (1-3-1) is winless in his last three contests and is coming off a four-round unanimous decision loss to Chordale Booker on December 10th in Bethlehem, PA.

Promoters are still trying to find a bout for DC super bantamweight Malik Jackson (2-0, two KO’s). Jackson scored a fourth-round TKO over Christian Foster on January 20th in Atlantic City, NJ.