Prograis crushes Buelvas in one round

Rising junior welterweight contender Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (19-0, 16 KOs) defended his NABF title for the first time with a one-round TKO over Wilfrido Buelvas (18-6, 12 KOs) at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.



In the co-feature, junior middleweight prospect Eric Walker (15-0, 8 KOs) smoked Zack Kuhn (9-4-1, 4 KOs) in two rounds.

Also, former light heavyweight world title challenger Cedric Agnew (29-2, 15 KOs) blitzed Martin Verdin (21-20-2, 11 KOs) in one round.

Other Results:

Pablo Cruz TKO1 Markale Duncan (jr lightweight)

Cody Richard W6 Bobby Hill (jr welterweight)

Craig Callaghan TKO1 Starr Johnson (jr middleweight)

Mike Bissett W6 Jimmy Owensby (cruiserweight)

Charles Dale TKO1 Adrian Miles (heavyweight)

Deon Nicholson TKO1 Tirik Johnson (cruiserweight)

Photos: Scott Foster

