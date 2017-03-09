Boxing News
Puerto Rico vs. the World in Orlando
On Friday, March 24, NelSons Promotions will present “Puerto Rico vs the World” at the Orlando Live Events (OLE) in Orlando, Florida. The card will feature power-punching unbeaten welterweight Miguel Cruz (14-0, 11 KOs) in the eight-round main event. In the co-feature, former world champion Cesar “Junito” Seda (26-3, 17 KOs) makes his return after a short period of inactivity. Also scheduled are 14-2 super featherweight Dennis Galarza and 10-1 welterweight Sammy Figueroa.
Tickets start at $30. Call 321.662.9464/407-259-8809 or online at eventbrite.com.