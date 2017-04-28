Pulev beats Johnson by unanimous decision

Boxing News

IBF #2, WBC #3, WBO #5, WBA #9 heavyweight Kubrat “Cobra” Pulev (23-1, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (30-8-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Armeec Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria. Johnson gave Pulev plenty of problems over the first six rounds, connecting with jabs and making Pulev miss. However, by round eight “Kingpin” seemed spent and he rarely left the ropes after that. Pulev had a big round in round ten and punished Johnson for the rest of the fight. Scores were 120-108, 120-108, 119-109. Pulev won his fifth straight while Johnson has now dropped seven of his last nine. The bout was for the WBA inter-continental heavyweight championship.