Q&A: Adam Lopez

It’s hard for a boxer to make a name in the sport. It can be just as hard carving out your own legacy when your father had a successful boxing career. Unbeaten featherweight prospect Adam “Blunose” Lopez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Southern California could be facing this very scenario. His father, the late Hector Lopez, was a former Olympian for Mexico and multiple-time world title challenger.

Lopez took a giant step toward carving out his own identity following his upset of unbeaten 19-year-old Al Haymon fighter Jordan White (4-1, 3 KOs) of Washington D.C. this past Saturday by six round unanimous decision. The bout aired on Fox Sports 1 and was promoted by Tom Brown (TGB Promotions) at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. Fighnews.com® spoke with Lopez immediately after the fight.

Congrats on your big win. Did the fight go exactly as you planned? Any suprises?

Thank you. The fight went exactly as planned. The first rounds he came out fast and strong. Halfway through the second round my body work and smart consistent pressure got to him and I began to break him down.

Did he hurt you at all in the fight?

Not at all. He landed some decent shots but he did not have the power to push me back not once during the fight.

What was the issue with the rounds on the fight?

The other side tried making it a four round fight and honestly that would have thrown me off. I was happy that my manager Andrew Zak was able to get them to agree to six rounds. They didn’t want eight rounds. I had a lot left in the tank so had it been scheduled for eight, I think I would have stopped him.

How much did you think your now training with Buddy McGirt effected your performance in this fight?

I have been working with Buddy for a few months now and I’ve seen a lot of improvement. My confidence as a fighter is much higher now. He has my jab consistent and strong. My defense is much sharper now, as well.

Do you anticipate a long process to establish your own name in professional boxing following the successful amateur and professional boxing career of your late father Hector Lopez?

People might have high expectations when they hear who my father is, but I got high expectations for myself. I’m here to be better than my dad and I believe I am, now I just got to show the world.

What would you say was the most solid advice you got from your father in regards to boxing?

I didn’t get to spend much time with my father but the time I did get to be with him he taught me young that this fight game is in our blood. We were made for it, he always told my brother Hector Lopez Jr. and me that we could do whatever we put our mind to. And I live by those words.