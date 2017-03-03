Q&A: Richard Zamora

Boxing News

Richard Zamora (14-1, 8KOs) of San Luis Potosi, Mexico takes on Local favorite Antonio “Toño” Morán (20-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico City tonight on Boxeo Telemundo Ford. The site of the main event will be The Carpa Astros in Mexico, City, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds with Moran’s WBC Latino Silver lightweight title at stake. Zamora is well aware that he is the visiting underdog but motivated to make the most of this opportunity.

What do you know about your opponent?

I cannot say I know very much about Morán other than hearing he is very tough opponent. I am not worried though as I have trained hard for this fight?

How is your weight going into this fight?

My weight is very good. I am actually below the weight limit for this fight and will have no issues on the scale.

Any pressure fighting as the visitor?

I think their will be more pressure on him to peform at home but I am sure the locals will enjoy the fight.

Do you feel fighting him in his hometown that you will need to win inside the distance?

I am not focusing on that to be honest. I am just coming to win by decision or knockout.

How would you describe your boxing style for those who have not seen you fight?

My style really is one that just adjusts with the flow of the fight. I will go with the style that gives me the best chance of winning.

How big of an opportunity is this for you to fight on Telemundo for the first time?

I am very motivated and appreciative for this opportunity. This is by far my biggest opportunity in my professional career. This is a big step up in my career that could open some big doors for me. It is for that exact reason I am going to give my very best effort to win this fight.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are scheduled. Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas. Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx.