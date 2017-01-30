Quebec-Ontario: A rich history of great fights

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

It’s a guaranteed recipe for success. Take one boxer from Quebec, add another from Ontario, simmer for twelve rounds and sit back and watch things explode.

The Bell Centre was a powder-keg Saturday night with #5 ranked WBA Brandon Cook defending his undefeated 17-0 record and WBA Intercontinental belt vs 18-0-1 Steven Butler and his IBF North American belt. The fires were stoked all night by announcers, not that they needed to be, and by the time the opening bell rang there was a feverish pitch and the 5,500 in attendance were in a frenzied mode and were revved even higher by the action inside the ring.

Over 500 made the trip to Montreal from Toronto and 2,000 Quebec flags were given out to help ignite passion.

The boxers did their part fanning the flames each round in exciting back and forth action. Cook would deliver a body blow that looked like it would cut the lanky local fighter in half and just when you thought things were going his way, Butler would release a right hand snapping the visitor’s head back like a Pez dispenser.

The contest won by Cook thanks to a cracking right hand at the 7th once again cemented the legacy of great Ontario-Quebec matchups throughout the years.

Before he would famously battle the likes of Ali, Frazier and Foreman, legendary Canadian heavyweight George Chuvalo had an inter-provincial rivalry of his own with Bob Theroux of Laval, Quebec. The pair began the 60’s with a trilogy of fights that had “Big Bob” winning a pair of split-decisions while Chuvalo won the 2nd contest. All three contests had Chuvalo as the visiting fighter and he once rolled his eyes in an interview with Fightnews.com® and indicated that he would have needed a knockout just to get a draw on the scorecards. The press at the time certainly believed that Chuvalo had won the first fight.

Regardless of outcome, those fights would set the benchmark for those rivalries and fights that followed, classic trilogies like Nicky Ferlano versus Gaetan Hart or Ferlano’s childhood friend Eddie Melo splitting a trilogy of his own with Fernand Marcotte in two of the most exciting fights the city has ever seen.

Like Butler, Melo was very much a youngster and was only 18 when he faced and won a split decision versus Marcotte, eleven years his senior and the Canadian middleweight champion. It was such a mismatch on paper that the Montreal commission, wouldn’t touch it nor would the belt be at stake, and it was moved to neighboring City of Verdun that was just three subway stops away but didn’t have the same ruling commission. Even with the loss, Marcotte fought Sugar Ray Leonard in his next fight, verifying just what level of fighter he was at the time.

The rematch, less than a year later and back at a sold-out Montreal Forum, was one of the most hyped and best fights the city has ever seen, even to this day. Marcotte scored a knockdown in the final round to secure a majority-decision over Toronto’s Melo. The two did it one more time on the undercard of Duran-Leonard but settled nothing, fighting to a ten round draw.

While trilogies seem to be a thing of the past, it is almost guaranteed fireworks anytime Ontario and Quebec get together inside the ring. And if betting on the favourite is your thing, maybe just look elsewhere anytime these two rivals hookup.

Some of the best over the last ten years or so include:

Binkowski-L’Heureux 2005

There hadn’t been a Quebec based Canadian heavyweight champion since Bob Theroux in the early 60’s. Patrice L’Heureux had won the vacant crown the year previous but this by far was his biggest test. Art Binkowski who was now based in Chicago had won the Ontario amateur championship six times, represented Canada at the 2000 Olympics and was undefeated as a professional. L’Heureux though had a ton of heart and won virtually every round.

Mackie-MacKillop 2005

Ian MacKillop from New Brunswick but had recently settled in Montreal and was gung-ho making his mark at the annual Shaw Festival, a black-tie affair held every year at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. It’s often hard to get a crowd of tuxedoed businessmen to get invested into a contest but this one certainly did it. An all-out nonstop war where both fighters didn’t stop the entire time and Mackie would win by 9th round TKO.

Olubowale-Cadieux 2005/07

First bout was in a small hotel in Victoriaville Quebec where both fighters’ heads almost touched the ballroom ceiling. David Cadieux was knocked down early but somehow managed to hold on and battle back. He kept chopping away and eventually all 6-foot-seven of a tiring Raymond Olubowale came crashing down to the canvas like a giant redwood tree. The rematch had Cadieux defending his Canadian belt and trying to right things after a loss for a North American title. It wasn’t to be, Olubowale didn’t tire this time and scored three knockdowns in the 6th. Cadieux would retire after the fight.

Olubowale-Martel 2012/13

No stranger to Ontario-Quebec match-ups, Big Ray would also fight Eric Martel twice. Both fights would take place in Calgary and both would claim TKO victories.

McGuinness-Gaudet 2011

Like Cadieux, Benoit Gaudet would retire after losing to his Ontario counterpart. Well ahead on the scorecards, the former Olympian was stopped in the 11th round by Logan McGuinness.

Asselstine-Lontchi 2013

This also was last fight for the Quebec fighter and former title challenger Olivier Lontchi who was coming back from a three year absence. After losing to Mikey Garcia and Juan Manual Lopez, there just wasn’t enough left in the tank and Tyler Asselstine cruised to an eight round decision.

Asselstine-Laham 2013

Featured on ESPN, extremely close fight that went the way of Baha Laham. Teddy Atlas called it a robbery, but it was a close fight that could have gone either way.

Wilcox-Gadbois 2015

Shaw festival has history of evenly matched fights and you can’t get much more even than a draw that Steve Wilcox and Mick Gadbois battled to. Was a time you would have seen at least one-or two rematches by now.

Franjic-Gardiner 2014

Although coming from Winnipeg and training in Ottawa, Andrew Gardiner fought and was promoted in Quebec. After stepping in and making more than a credible showing for himself versus world ranked Elieder Alvarez, Facing off against Steve Franjic of Orangeville Ontario was supposed to be the next step. Franjic though was able to secure the bout with a knockdown in the 3rd and finished things in the 5th.

Other notables

Louis vs Pantelic, Ramadan vs Lemaire, Decarie vs Lupo, Boyd vs Green, Higson vs Cotroni, and Vargas vs Cheikho.