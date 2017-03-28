Quigg added to Joshua-Klitschko undercard

Boxing News

Former WBA Super-Bantamweight king Scott Quigg will face Viorel Simion on the Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko bill at Wembley Stadium on April 29, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. Quigg boxes at featherweight for the second time having landed the WBA International title in his first fight at his new weight in December in Manchester with a ninth round stoppage.

Wembley Stadium represents another first for Quigg as he has future hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach in his corner for the first time. Promoter Eddie Hearn is looking to get the bout official eliminator status.

Quigg-Simion is the first undercard fight confirmed for the sold-out blockbuster battle between IBF king Joshua and former lineal World ruler Klitschko, with the WBA and IBO straps also up for grabs.