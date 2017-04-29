Boxing News

Quigg, Campbell victorious in title eliminators

Two important world title elimination bouts took place on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London on the Joshua-Klitschko undercard.

In an IBF featherweight eliminator, IBF #5, WBC #5, WBA #8 rated former 122lb world champion Scott Quigg (33-1-2, 24 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over IBF #4 Viorel Simion (21-1, 9 KOs). Quigg, now trained by Freddie Roach, won by scores of 117-111, 117-111, 115-113. He will now go on to challenge IBF champion Lee Selby.

In a WBA lightweight title eliminator, WBC #2, WBA #7, IBF #9 rated 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) scored a ninth round stoppage of WBA #1 rated former world champion Darleys Perez (33-2-2, 21 KOs). Campbell was winning the fight when Perez indicated he could no longer continue due to an injury. Campbell is now in line to challenge WBA world champion Jorge Linares.










