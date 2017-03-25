Quigley Headlines Self-Promoted card in DC

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams

The next card in the Washington, DC card will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the University of the District of Columbia Physical Activities Center. A new promotional group — GQ Promotions — is promoting the card.

The “GQ” in GQ Promotions is Montgomery Village, MD welterweight Gerome Quigley who will battle Dennis Sharpe of Bayonne, NJ in a scheduled 10-round rematch. Quigley (15-0, 14 KO’s) last fought on June 4 in Springfield, VA and scored a first-round knockout over Reggie Nash. Five of Quigley’s last six bouts — including his last three — have ended in the first round, including a win over Vito Vendetta in Hessen, Germany for the vacant IBA Intercontinental Super Welterweight title.

Sharpe (17-23-4, four KO’s) took this bout on short notice and will be trying to break a 14-bout losing streak that includes a first-round knockout loss to Quigley on April 9 in Springfield, VA.

There will be two four-round female bouts on the card. Multi-time amateur champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn of Baltimore, MD will take on Latashia Burton of Houma, LA. Crews-Dezurn made her pro debut on November 19 and lost a four-round unanimous decision to two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields in Las Vegas, NV. Burton (4-8) has lost six in a row.

Another female bout features super featherweight “The Dark Menace” Tiara Brown of Bladensburg, MD who will take on Natalie King of Wilson, NC. Brown, originally from Fort Myers, FL, was a world amateur champion. Brown made her pro debut on September 30th at the Sphinx Club in Washington, DC and scored a first-round TKO over Khadija Sanders. King (0-6) last fought on December 30th and lost a six-round unanimous decision to Lisa Garland in Johnson City, TN.

In a six-round contest, undefeated Glenarden, MD super lightweight Dravontay Speed-Rawls will take on Rynell Griffin of New Orleans, LA. Speed-Rawls (7-0-1, five KO’s) is coming off a first-round knockout victory over David Perez on June 4 in Springfield, VA. Griffin (7-27-2, two KO’s) has lost 12 in a row, mostly to undefeated prospects. Griffin suffered a fourth-round TKO at the hands of Austin Dulay on February 2 in Tunica, MS.

Another six-rounder features another undefeated super lightweight in Cobia “The Soldier” Breedy of Clinton, MD by way of Bridgetown, Barbados. Breedy will battle Roy Garcia of Alice, TX. This will be the first scheduled six-round contest for Breedy (8-0, four KO’s) who is coming off a four-round unanimous decision over Nicholas Rodriguez on December 10 in Springfield, VA. Garcia (4-21-1, two KO’s) has lost 10 in a row and will be competing outside the state of Texas for just the second time in his career. The first time was on December 10th in Springfield, VA where he lost a six-round unanimous decision to Eric Hernandez. Garcia bounced back from the loss, however and scored a first-round knockout win over Matthew Flores on March 4th in Robstown, TX. The win broke a 10-bout losing streak.

In an all-Maryland four-round contest, Luther “Lights Out” Smith of Crofton will face “The DC Diamond Cutter” Carlos Black of Rockville. Smith (7-1, six KO’s) is a late addition to this card and goes back up to the heavyweight division after fighting his last two bouts as a cruiserweight. Smith scored back-to-back first round knockouts in those cruiserweight outings. Black (1-4) was knocked out by the debuting Darmani Rock in his last outing on May 13th at the DC Armory.

In what should be an interesting rematch, featherweight Marq “The Monster” Johns will take on Stephon McIntyre of Jonesboro, GA in a four-round encounter. Johns (7-1-1, six KO’s) made his pro debut against McIntyre (2-29-2) in December of 2013 in Fort Washington, MD. The two battled to a spirited four-round draw that was one of the best bouts in the Beltway area that year. Johns has not fought since knocking out Alan Beeman in the third round on April 9th in Springfield, VA while McIntyre lost a six-round unanimous decision to Jude Franklin on February 11th in Raleigh, NC.

The card will also mark the pro debuts of DC super middleweights The Bell Twins — Jason and Justin. Both men competed in the local and regional Golden Gloves. Justin Bell will battle crafty veteran Greg Hackett of Philadelphia, PA (2-16-1) who hasn’t fought since being disqualified in the sixth round of a bout against Mario Flores on June 11th in Springfield, VA. Jason Bell will take on David “Rock Steady” Rohn of Villa Park, IL. Rohn (0-7-1) will face his sixth straight Beltway Boxer.

Super middleweight prospect Shakeem Hodge of Reading, PA will meet veteran Dustin Caplinger of Chillicothie, OH in a four-round encounter. Hodge (4-0, three KO’s) is coming off a four-round technical decision over Noe Lazano on December 10 in Springfield, VA. Caplinger (2-10, one KO) has lost nine in a row.

In a battle of debuting middleweights Leo Alcanera of Laurel, MD will take on Alex Rojas of Texas.

Here is the scale watch for the card:

Gerome Quigley 157.6 vs. Dennis Sharpe 152.4

Franchon Crews-Dezurn 165 vs. Latashia Burton 161

Dravontay Speed-Rawls 134.8 vs. Rynell Griffin 143.6

Tiara Brown 129.2 vs. Natalie King 132.2

Cobia Breedy 134.6 vs. Roy Garcia 135

Justin Bell 166 vs. Greg Hackett 173.6

Luther Smith 211.2 vs. Carlos Black 223.2

Marq Johns 128.2 vs. Stephon McIntyre 126.2

Leo Alcanera 161 vs. Alex Rojas 165.6

Jason Bell 167.2 vs. David Rohn 170.2

Shakeem Hodge 165.6 vs. Dustin Caplinger 174.6