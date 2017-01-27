Quigley-Tapia on ESPN2 March 23

Boxing News

Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN today announced the card for the first broadcast of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN, featuring rising prospects, former world champions and former Olympians. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the fights live on March 23 from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Topping the card, Irish amateur standout and middleweight contender Jason “El Animal” Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) looks to continue his meteoric rise up the division with his third consecutive step-up fight against the hard-punching Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF middleweight title.

In the co-main attraction, Coachella hometown hero Randy “El Matador” Caballero (23-0, 14 KOs) will launch his campaign to become a two-division world champion when he goes head-to-head with Victor “Pitufo” Proa (28-2, 21 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight affair.

Hoping to make the TV broadcast, 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist and highly decorated amateur Marlen Esparza will make her professional debut against a fighter to be announced in a four-round flyweight fight.

Two additional fights of the card will be live streamed on ESPN3, and available in English and Spanish. Former interim world champion Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (22-7, 7 KOs) will be in action against rugged veteran Hector “Charro Negro” Velazquez (57-28-3, 39 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight showdown.

Also, Azat “Attack” Hovhannisyan (10-2, 9 KOs) will look to build on a four-fight winning streak when he faces off in an eight-round super bantamweight fight against Hugo “Olimpico” Partida (21-8-2, 16 KOs).

Opening up the card, highly regarded prospect and local Indio resident Saul Sanchez (2-0, 1 KO) will appear in a four-round bantamweight battle against an opponent to be named later.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, start at $25 and are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySprings.com.