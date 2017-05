Boxing News

Unbeaten WBC #5 ranked super lightweight and 2012 USA Olympian Jose Ramirez (20-5-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Jake Giurieceo (20-6-1, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. The bout was stopped due to a bad cut over Giurieceo’s left eye.

In his pro debut, Top Rank’s newly signed 17-year-old lightweight prospect Gabe Flores Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) halted Devon Jones (2-3, 1 KO) in round two.