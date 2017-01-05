Ramos-Baranchyk Feb 10 ShoBox in Oklahoma

Boxing News

Super lightweight Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 9 KOs) of Arizona will next take on unbeaten USBA champion and IBF #12 rated Ivan Baranchyk(13-0, 10 KOs) of Russia. The 10 round main event will take place February 10th at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. The ShoBox televised main event bout will be fought at a contracted weight of 140 pounds. This will be Ramos’ third appearance on the series having a draw and a loss in his two previous appearances.

His management is confident the third time will be the charm. “Abel has bounced back with three wins since his last ShoBox appearance. He is training extremely hard for this fight and our team expects him to get his first win on the series this time out,” said Journeyman Management CEO Andrew Zak. Lou DiBella (DiBella Entertainment) and Tony Holden (Holden Productions) will promote the event.