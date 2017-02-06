Ramos returns on ShoBox Friday

Boxing News

Super lightweight Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs) of Arizona will face undefeated Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (13-0, 10 KOs) this Friday in a nationally televised 10 round main event. The fight will top Showtime’s Sho-Box telecast from the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.

This will be the third appearance on the series for Ramos. He had a draw the first time out and lost valiantly in his last appearance. He took some time off and since won three consecutive bouts.

“Abel is all you can ask for in a fighter. He trains extremely hard and is willing to fight anybody. Our team is confident he is going to get that elusive first win on Sho-Box Friday.,” said Journeyman Management CEO Andrew Zak.

How has your training camp been for this fight?

My training camp has been going very good I’ve been out here in California working with my brothers Jesus and Efrain Ramos and Buddy McGirt.

What can you tell us about your opponent?

My opponent looks to be strong and comes forward throwing big hooks.

How has it been for you both mentally and physically since suffering your first professional loss?

After my first loss, I have regained my focus and started to take my boxing career more serious. I felt that I was lacking motivation and just going through the motions. I feel like a completely different fighter now.

How anxious are you to get your first win on Showtime in now your third appearance?

I gained a lot of experience from my first loss and I can’t wait to prove to everyone but most importantly to myself that I belong in big fights and that I’ve grown as a fighter.

What kind of fight should the fans expect in your upcoming fight?

Boxing fans can expect a great action packed fight on Friday. Ivan Baranchyk likes to come forward. I like to come forward. It’s going to be an action packed fight!