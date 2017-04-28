Ramos Upsets Freeman in North Carolina

Boxing News

By Matt Thompson

Junior middleweight Jeremy Ramos, of Colorado Springs, CO, celebrated a belated birthday–he turned 30 on April 15–by scoring a unanimous six-round decision over hometown favorite Jamar Freeman before a packed house at the Durham Armory in Durham, North Carolina.

Ramos, who snapped a four-fight losing streak, rallied in the final two rounds to win by scores of 58-56 across the board and pump new life into his career.

“I had to step it up in the last two rounds,” Ramos said. “I knew it was a close after four rounds. In my last fight in Philadelphia, I thought I got robbed by the judges against Steve Martinez and I didn’t want the same thing to happen again.”

After four give-and-take rounds, which were filled with Freeman posturing and Ramos trying to swarm, the visitor from Colorado went on the attack in rounds five and six, constantly forcing Freeman to the ropes and landing solid overhand rights. Freeman had no response.

“I thought I edged it but I just couldn’t get off,” Freeman said. “But I’m okay and I’ll be back.”

Ramos now is 10-5, 4 K0s; Freeman, 31, drops to 15-6-2, 8 K0s.

The four-round semifinal turned out to be the fight of the night, maybe one of the best lately in North Carolina, as Durham native Marklin Bailey, trained for the first time by the legendary Don Turner, put on the best performance of his brief career, attacking, moving, doing the old Jersey Joe Walcott walkaway, then surviving a scary moment in the last round to outpoint tough lefty Vnnie Denierio, of Elmirs, NY.

The scores of 40-36 across the board were no way indicative of the match, which was tense throughout.

After a fairly solid first round of Bailey, Denierio stepped up the pace in round two and went after Bailey, who countered at times with right hands, then moved closer to work the body.

In the third and fourth rounds, they often stood toe-to-toe. Bailey usually got the better of the action, but certainly it was no cakewalk and Denierio landed his share of power shots.

Early in the fourth, Denierio drove Bailey into a neutral corner and appeared to have him in trouble, but Bailey survived and rallied to have Denierio in trouble just as the bell ended the brawl.

A rematch is in order down the road.

Bailey, 22, moves to 4-0, 3 K0s; Denierio, 24, is 1-1, 1 K0.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Donnie Marshall, of Raleigh, NC, went the limit for the first time in four fights, turning back tough Carltavius Jones Johnson, of Atlanta, GA, after four rounds. Marshall dropped Johnson in the first round, but had his hands full the rest of the way. Marshall came forward, but Johnson managed to keep things interesting, working the body and firing overhand hooks whenever Marshall decided to trade. Again, the 40-35 scores across the board were not indicative of the match.

Cruiserweight Austin Bryant, of Lucama, NC, may look like that nice young boy next door, but once the fight starts he goes from Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. He gave up five inches to 6-foot-4 Lawrence Gabriel, but he stood there and traded bombs for two solid minutes with Gabriel until he drove the Syracuse, NY, fighter into his own corner and stopped him with a series of head shots at 2.15 of the first round. Neither guy had trouble missing the other.

The 19-year-old Bryant is 4-0, 4 K0s: Gabriel, 30, drops to 1-1.

In other bouts on the card: Osnel Charles, of Atlantic City, NJ, won a four-round unanimous decision over Joey Figueroa, of Newark, NJ, welterweights; Anthony Sonnier, Raleigh, NC, stopped Sean O’Malley, Binghamton, NY, at 2.44 of the third round, welterweights; heavyweight Nate Williams, Raleigh, NC, TK0d Brandon Maske, Monroe, NC, at 1.24 of the first round, heavyweights; Carlos Olmeda, Raleigh, NC, K0d Noy’a McNair, Wilson, NC, at 1.13 of the first round, lightweights; Eric Moon, Marietta, GA, K0d Keontra Whitley, Wilson, NC, at 0.18 of the first round, super middleweights; Alan Lawrence, Newark, NJ, K0d John Mitchell, Wilson, NC, at 0.35 of the first rounds, light-heavyweights.

In attendance were former heavyweight contender Donnell Holmes, ex-welterweight title challenger Ross Thompson and former NBA star Rasheed Wallace.