Ray Robinson destroys Edwin Palacios

Boxing News

Story by John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

In the main event at the Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia, left-handed welterweight Ray Robinson, 22-2, 11 KOs, dropped Edwin Palacios, 12-5-1, 8 KOs, in round one, and then finished him with a pair of knockdowns in round two of a scheduled 8-rounder. All three knockdowns came via left hand shots. Palacios could not beat referee Gary Rosado’s count after the final knockdown. The time was 2:39.

In the semi-final bout, bantamweight Christian Carto extended his knockout streak to seven straight (7-0, 7 KOs) with a third round stoppage of Sergio Najera, 12-29-2, 6 KOs. The experienced Mexican gave Carto a test by trying to rough up the local puncher, and even landed a few good shots of his own. However, Carto remained cool, consistently landed a good jab and never stopped drilling Najera with hard right hands. Finally in round three after an extended volley of hard shots by Carto, referee Blair Talmadge stopped the fight. There were no knockdowns. The time was 2:06.

17-year old lightweight Branden Pizarro, 3-0, 2 KOs, knocked out Abdiel Padilla, 1-1, 1 KO, in the first round of their scheduled 4-rounder. Pizarro nailed Abdiel with a body shot and the Puerto Rican crumbled in his own corner and took referee Ronald Bashir’s full ten count leaning against the blue corner pad. The time was 2:42.

Miami-based Cuban Hairon Socarras, 15-0-2, 10 KOs, dropped 97-bout vet German Meraz, 55-41-1, 32 KOs, briefly in round one and went on to defeat the Mexican on points in a 6-round junior lightweight bout. All three official scores were 60-53.

Junior lightweight Joseph Adorno improved to 2-0, with 2 KOs, with a lightning-fast, one-punch KO of Jonathan Hernandez, 0-4. Adorno blasted Hernandez with a right hand that ended the fight on the spot. Hernandez crashed face-first to the canvas, and referee Blair Talmadge stopped the fight without a count. The time was18 seconds of round one.

In a scheduled 4-round junior welterweight bout, Victor Padilla, 2-0, 2 KOs, remained undefeated with a 30-second knockout of Tony Wilson, 0-2, Padilla blasted his foe with a right-left combination that put him down for the count. The referee was Ronald Bashir.

In the opening bout, bantamweight Harold Lopez, 1-0, 1 KO, made a quick and successful pro debut against Argenis Armando (aka Lugo Perez), 0-1. Lopez stormed out of his corner at the first bell and landed a jarring left uppercut that dropped Armando. Referee Blair Talmadge counted to eight, but then halted the count and called the scheduled 4-rounder a KO at 57 seconds of the first round.

The card was promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.