Regis Prograis: If I hurt a fighter, its going to be lights out

Boxing News

By Byron Spurlock

“Broadway Boxing” goes down South this Saturday as NABF jr welterweight champion Regis Prograis (18-0, 15 KOs) defends his title against hard-hitting Columbian warrior Wilfrido Buelvas (18-6, 12 KOs) at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi. The action will be presented by Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment and Will Hunter of Rite Hook Promotions.

Prograis is ranked #8 by the WBC and has appeared three times on ShoBox. “Regis is on the cusp of making his mark on the world stage,” predicted DiBella.

A native of New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina forced Prograis in 2005 to leave the “Big Easy” for Houston. The easy-going streaking prospect is not as easy-going in the ring: “For me it’s about putting the most hurt on people!”

FightNews interviewed Prograis earlier this week as he made his final preparations for Saturday’s showdown.

How is training in Houston?

Everything has been great! You know I have been training here in Houston for the last ten years since hurricane Katrina in 2005. I moved around a lot, then I finally came down to Houston and I have been here ever since.

You are defending your NABF title. You have everything to lose and everything to gain. Why fight Wilfrido?

That would have to be my management team; I fight whomever they put in front of me. I know he is a strong fighter and he will be coming to fight. I do not take any opponent lightly, so for me this is a title fight and he is looking to take away my belt.

He is a southpaw and a tough fighter; I think we will have a nice little war put on. We are going to put on a show and it is not far from Louisiana which is my home state, so I hope to have a good crowd representing me.

He is a rugged fighter. He is not going to back down and I’m not going to back down. We are going to clash and for that reason alone this will be a good fight.

Buelvas (18-6) does not have an impressive record. How do you avoid relaxing too much against an opponent such as Buelvas?

For me, I do not take anybody lightly for boxing is a dangerous sport. You put on eight ounce gloves on anybody, anything can happen. I do not pass nobody. You can be (0-58) and I’m not going to look past you. This fight still has the same feel to me as if I was fighting against Terrance Crawford. This is a man sport and you have to take every opponent seriously for when you take someone lightly that is when bad things happen. This sport is about hurting so I do not pay close attention to the record. Any fighter can beat any fighter under the right circumstances.

What is in your future?

I have a couple of names out there that I would like to get into the ring with. WBA Jr. Welterweight champion Ricky Burns. I know Terrance Crawford has the WBC and WBO title. I do feel that I am ready for a title shot. I’m sure Crawford wouldn’t fight someone like me because I’m too big a risk for him.

I have even called out Adrien Broner about making a fight but I have not heard anything back.

Do you feel that you are being avoided?

I honesty do. I feel that a lot of the top guys avoid me and don’t wont to step in the ring with me. I have asked Broner for a fight and I do not think he would take that fight knowing how dangerous I am. I may have to wait to be mandatory. Then one of the champions will have to fight me. I know I am a good fighter and dangerous opponent. I am not only beating who steps in front of me but I am running through them. I am sure some of your top fighters are saying that Regis is too dangerous of a fight; but the only thing that I can do is keep beating guys who they put in front of me and keep winning and soon I will fight for a title.

Talk about your knockout power.

Out of 18 wins, 15 of those are by knockout. My favorite fighters are Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran and “Iron” Mike Tyson. For me it’s about putting the most hurt on people. I am not worried about trying to get a knockout each time. If it happens then it happens! I’m prepared for ten rounds of war. If my opponent can stand up for ten rounds of war, then that might be bad for him. If the knock out comes then it comes. I’m ready to show my skills and show people that I can do more than just knockout people. I have not had a fight yet that has showed all the skills that I have.

Do you see any fighter out there – in your division – that would give you a challenge?

As a fighter, you do not think you can be beat. I think someone like Adrien Broner would be a good fight for me. I also think Terrance Crawford would be a challenge. I have big time punching power and I think if was able to land any of my punches on either of those two fighters then I don’t think they would be standing very long. Its not going to be good for them.

If I hurt a fighter, its going to be lights out!