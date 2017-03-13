Remebering Gilberto Mendoza in the Ring

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza paid tribute to his father and former president of the WBA Gilberto Mendoza in the ring at the WBA super welterweight world title fight between Demetrius Andrade and “Golden” Jack Culcay on Saturday night at the Friedrich-Ebert Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Gilberto Mendoza had passed away one year earlier to the day in Caracas, Venezuela after a brave fight against cancer.

“I wanted to remember my father in the ring at a WBA world title bout, where he liked to be and share it with the world of boxing,” said Mendoza, Jr. “There are still a lot of things to do that were part of his goals, but we are getting there.”

The Andrade-Culcay fight culminated a week-long worldwide celebration of Mendoza’s life. Today in Panama, the WBA will hold a press conference to unveil their new anti-doping program. In addition, the book “President’s Corner,” a collection of the best columns written by Gilberto Mendoza will be introduced.