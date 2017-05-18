Report: Cotto and Roc Nation part ways

Boxing News

Former four-division world champion Miguel Cotto and Roc Nation have reportedly parted ways. According to ESPN, Cotto was training with Freddie Roach in Los Angeles for an unannounced June 24 fight against Yoshihiro Kamegai. However, Cotto never signed off on that fight and left camp. Cotto fought twice under the Roc Nation banner, against Daniel Geale and Canelo Alvarez. He had inked a three-fight $50 million pact with Roc Nation, which also promotes Andre Ward.