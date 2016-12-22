Report: Spadafora in trouble again

Boxing News

Former IBF lightweight world champion Paul Spadafora was tasered and arrested by police on Wednesday evening according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 41-year-old “Pittsburg Kid” allegedly came home high and stabbed his brother in the thigh. When police were summoned, tasers were required to subdue him. Reportedly Spadafora threatened to kill the arresting officers, tried to push one down a flight of stairs and was forced to wear a mask to stop him from spitting. Full details…