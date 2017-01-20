Roman stops Lopez in WBA eliminator

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at Ballys Atlantic City, junior featherweight Daniel Roman, 22-2-1, 8 KOs, won his scheduled 12-round WBA title eliminator against Adam Lopez of San Antonio, 16-1-1, 8 KOs, by TKO after nine rounds. Roman, Los Angeles, scored two knockdowns in round four and slowly wore Lopez down over the next five rounds. Finally, when Lopez returned to his corner after the ninth, his corner immediately asked referee Harvey Dock to stop it. The time was 3:00 of round nine. GH3 Promotions and Kings Promotions staged the 9-bout card.

In an 8-round super middleweight bout, Ronald Ellis of Lynn, MA, 13-0-1, 10 KOs, defeated Philadelphian Christopher Brooker, 11-3, 5 KOs, by unanimous decision. It was an all-action fight, but Ellis was too skillful for his gritty opponent. Ellis remained unbeaten while Brooker lost his second in a row. The three official scores were 77-75 and 79-73 twice, all for Ellis.

In the first of three (Showtime) televised bouts, junior welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr., Chicago, 11-0, 3 KOs, won an 8 round unanimous decision over San Diego’s Emmanuel Robles, 15-2-1, 5 KOs. The three official scores correctly had Sims comfortably ahead (78-73 & 79-72 twice), but the fight felt more competitive than that. Each fighter had their moments, but Sims maintained the lead throughout.

In a scheduled 4-rounder between two bantamweight southpaws, heavy-handed Leroy Davila, New Brunswick, NJ, 5-0, 3 KOs, knocked down Warren, OH’s Anthony Taylor, 4-1, 1 KO, once in round one and twice in round three, en route to a third round TKO victory. The final blow was a hard right hook. Referee Benji Esteves stopped the fight at :53 seconds of the third.

Philadelphia welterweight Keenan Smith, 10-0, 4 KOs, won by TKO after the fifth round when Waco’s Marquis Hawthorne, 4-6, 1 KO, retired in his corner before the final round. Smith had won every round up to that point. The official time was 3:00 of round five.

In a 6-round junior middleweight fight, Atlantic City’s Anthony Young, 15-2, 6 KOs, survived a last-round assault from James Robinson of York, PA, 4-6-4, 1 KO, to take the unanimous decision. Young led most of the way, until Robinson’s late surge. Robinson took the fifth and then dropped Young late in the sixth round. However, Young beat the count by Benji Esteves and escaped the near-disaster to win by scores of 57-55 and 58-55 twice.

In an 8-round junior featherweight bout, Stephon Young of St. Louis, 16-0-3, 6 KOs, scored a unanimous decision over Olimjon Nazarov of Uzbekistan, 14-4, 8 KOs. Scores were 77-75 and 78-74 twice.

Philly heavyweight Darmani Rock, 7-0, 5 KOs, remained undefeated with a fifth round KO of Solomon Maye of New Haven, CT, 3-8-2, 3 KOs, in a scheduled 6-rounder. It was a quiet bout until the rising prospect drilled Maye with a crushing right-left combination in the fifth. As soon as Maye hit the canvas, referee David Fields stopped the fight without a count. The time was 34 seconds of the fifth round.

In the opening bout at Ballys Atlantic City, junior featherweight Malik Jackson of Washington, DC, 2-0, 2 KOs, dropped Virginian Christian Foster, 0-3, twice with body shots to score a first round TKO in the scheduled 4-rounder. After the second knockdown, referee Benji Esteves stopped the fight at 2:20.