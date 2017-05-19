Results of “Ballroom Boxing” from Houston

Boxing News

By Byron Spurlock at ringside

It was standing room only Thursday evening for “Ballroom Boxing” at the Ballroom at Bayou Place in Downtown Houston, Texas as Craig Callaghan (17-1, 7 KOs) and Josue Garcia (8-3) fought for the vacant WBF Welterweight title.

It was the usual testing round for both fighters during the opening stanza but toward the end of the round, Callaghan discovered he could use his reach advantage by pushing out his jab to keep Garcia at bay.

In the second round, Callaghan was able to maneuver Garcia against the ropes however he was not able to take advantage of the situation. With his back against the ropes, Garcia taunted Callaghan to initiate the action.

In round three, Garcia appeared to walk through the jabs of Callaghan to deliver a couple left hooks that had Callaghan moving backwards and reeling in the round.

Callaghan was able to use his jab in round four to neutralize the left hook of Garcia. Callaghan was in control of the bout when he kept Gracia at the end of his jab though Garcia got the better of the action when he was able to move inside and fight at close range.

Both fighters looked fatigued in round five although each fighter landed some good shots. Garcia was able to connect with some wobbling shots that had Callaghan in trouble, but Callaghan finished the round with a flurry of shots.

Callaghan used his jab and every inch of the ring in round six to keep Garcia from landing a punch. In rounds seven thru nine, Callaghan continued to box and control the bout. Occasionally, Garcia was able to get inside of the jab of Callaghan to unleash some hard punches at which times, Callaghan’s corner yelled for him to keep his hands up. Callaghan’s face was taking some punishment and his eyes were beginning to swell but he was using his boxing skills in full tonight.

In round nine, Garcia was looking for that one punch that would end the fight as Callaghan continued to box and use the ring and pick his shots. It was clear that Garcia was getting frustrated with the foot movement of Callaghan. Garcia even indicated to Callaghan to stand in the middle of the ring and trade shots.

In the tenth and final round, Garcia came out throwing haymakers with mean intentions however, Callaghan was able to withstand the onslaught.

Callaghan won a comfortable unanimous decision with the scores of 100-90 and 98-92 (twice) plus he captured the vacant WBF welterweight title.

Undercard Action:

Middleweight Yunier Calsada (13-1, 5) scored an unanimous decision over Felipe Reyes (5-5). The scores were 40-35 and 39-36 (twice).

In a welterweight bout, Arturo Marquez (7-0) TKO’ed Andrew Goodrich (2-2) at 1:28 of the second round. Marquez is the son of former jr middleweight title contender Raul “El Diamante” Marquez.

Jr welterweight Eduardo Garcia (2-0) scored an unanimous decision over Jonathan Ewer (0-4). All of the judges tallied the action at 40-36.

In a four round super middleweight encounter, Rapahel Igbokwe (6-0) knocked out Antron Pearson (1-9) at 2:21 of the second round.

Welterweight Marquis Taylor (6-1) won by unanimous decision over Robert Hill (6-32). The scores were 59-55 and 60-54 (twice).

“Ballroom Boxing” was presented by former heavyweight contender Lou Savarese and Jody James of Savarese Promotions.