Results from Burbank, California

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Opening up the Solo Boxeo telecast South El Monte’s super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (15-0, 5KOs) scored a fifth round knockout over Markus Morris (10-2, 6KOs) of Minnesota. Barboza was cut above the left eye as blood trickled on the side of his face as the taller Morris kept his distance. However in round four Barboza knockdown Morris as he got up. Later in the round Brbiza cornered Morris knocking him down for a second time. Morris was cornered once again in round five as Barboza went in for the finish knocking him down for the third time as referee Jack Reiss waived it at 46 seconds of the fifth.

Super bantamweight Robert Ochoa (2-0, 1KO) of Rialto, California and Guadalupe Arroyo (2-4) went the distance in a four round bout. Ochoa and Arroyo traded away as Ochoa went to the body. Pressuring throughout the fight Ochoa attacked as Arroyo held his own standing and trading as both finished strong. Judges scored the bout 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37.

Jessy Martinez (6-0, 4 KO ), of Inglewood, California made quick work of Somner Martin (6-5, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six round welterweight bout. A short right hand by Martinez dropped Martin as he got up staggered but referee Jack Reiss waived the bout at 2:20 of the first round.

Super lightweight Askkat Ualikhanov (1-1) of Oxnard stopped Erick Fowler (0-2) of Houston, Texas in two rounds. Ualikhanov teed off on Fowler as referee Jack Reid’s stopped the fight at 1:49 of the second round.

In the opening bout from the Burbank Marriott Events Center in Burbank, California Dominic Serna (1-0, 1 KO) of Indio, California scored a third round knockout in his pro debut over Alex Acuna (1-1). A left hook to the body by Serna did it as Acuna was done. Time of the stoppage was 1:54.