Results from Dallas, Texas

Boxing News

By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Lucio Quintero

Roy Jones promoted Forth Worth native Tony Lopez (12-2, 4 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time since he lost last September when he pursued the vacant WBA-NABA bantamweight title against Stephon Young in Las Vegas. Lopez fought in the main event against Ranel Suco (16-9-2, 7 KOs) as The Real Estate Council hosted their annual Fight Night XXIX, Havana Knockout, in front of their usual packed house at the Hilton Anatole on a beautiful night in Dallas, Texas. At stake was the super bantamweight WBC USNBC title.

Early in the first round, the southpaw Lopez was landing combinations to the head and body of Suco. Suco, also a southpaw, was showing swelling around the right eye immediately. Suco was game though as he countered Lopez at times to the body and didn’t mind mixing it up with the bigger Lopez. In the 3rd round, Suco came out very aggressive, but Lopez also countered and landed a big shot the head of Suco. Suco came back with a tripe right hook and Lopez quickly responded with a left hook of his own.

By the 4th round, Lopez was using his size to walk down the smaller Suco. Lopez appeared to hurt Suco with a solid body shot towards the end of the round and although his corner was yelling to follow-up on it, Lopez never was able to land anything significant as the round ended. In the 5th round Lopez sustained a nasty cut over his right eye from Suco that was quickly ruled an accidental head butt by Referee Laurence Cole. On advice from the doctor, the fight was stopped and the 5th round was to be scored of the scheduled ten. Lopez landed the bigger blows and showed ring generalship to score the unanimous decision in what was ruled a technical decision of this entertaining fight while it lasted. The scores read 49-46 and 50-45 twice.

Junior Castillo vs. Elvin Ayala

In a rugged fight between middleweight Junior Castillo and former world title contender Elvin Ayala, Castillo survived a 2nd round knockdown to get the tough victory. The fight saw an array of head butts, pushing and holding that found Referee Neal Young in the middle of the action.

Ayala was the aggressor most of fight but had trouble landing consistently on the southpaw Castillo. Castillo shot back up after Ayala dropped him with a straight right hand early in the 2nd round. Castillo used an effective straight left that found a home to the head of Ayala throughout the fight. It was a back and forth affair where both guys were warned for pushing or with Ayala coming in head first.

Ayala and Castillo never took complete control of the fight and left it up to the judges to sort it out. All three judges thought Castillo did enough to earn a close but unanimous decision. The scores read 114-113, 116-111, and 118-109 as Castillo walked away with the WBF middleweight championship.

Julio Garcia vs. Devonte Williams

Super welterweight Devonte Williams (12-0, 6 KOs) out of Houston controlled the fight from the opening bell against Cuban Julio Garcia (25-6-2, 11 KOs) landing a stiff jab mixed with hooks to the head and body and an occasional upper cut. He used his length to keep the smaller Garcia at the end of his punches who tried to desperately get inside.

In the 4th round, Williams landed a big overhand right that sent Garcia to the ropes and tried to end the fight with another flurry. By the end of the round and through the 5th, Williams seemed to lose some steam on his punches and Garcia bullied his way inside and started to land both to the head and body of Williams. In the 6th and 7th round, both guys had success as Garcia hoped he would land a big overhand right to get the KO. Williams finished strong in the 8th and even switched to southpaw for a brief moment.

At the end, all judges scored it a unanimous decision for the still undefeated Devonte Williams. The scores read 80-72 twice, 79-73.

Although it was the first night of the NFL Draft, several Dallas Cowboys were in attendance including Tyron Smith, Lae’l Collins, Chaz Green, Jeff Heath and Byron Jones. Derrick James, the trainer of Errol Spence Jr. and Jermell Charlo, was also in attendance. ESPN Dallas radio personality Mark “Elf” Elfenbein shared the ring announcing with the “Classy” Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Since its inception in 1988, FightNight has grown to one of North Texas’ largest philanthropic events, raising more than $24 million to support The Real Estate Council Foundation.