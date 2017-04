Boxing News

WBO #8 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (19-0-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round KO over 40-year-old Adnan “Bosnian Lion” Redzovic (17-2, 6 KOs). The 22-year-old Schwarz is the current WBC and WBO Youth champion.

In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Adam Deinas (11-0-1, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Lukasz Golebiewski (8-1, 5 KOs).