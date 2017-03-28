Results from Australia

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian light-heavyweight Mitchell Middleton Clark (12-2, 12 KOs) forced Clint Alderton (7-2) to retire in his corner at the conclusion of round five of a scheduled twelve to capture the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title at the Melbourne Pavillion, Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday. Clark connected with power shots that had Alderton in trouble in the final moments of round five and his corner retired their charge to prevent further punishment. Alderton had previously defeated Clark in 2016 by eight round split decision. The only other loss on Clarke’s record was to classy Jayde Mitchell in 2015.

Unbeaten heavyweight Dempsey McKean (10-0, 4 KOs) stopped former national champion Hunter Sam (11-10-2) in round ten at the Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich, Queensland to capture the interim Australian title on Friday. Referee Paul Tapley deducted a point from Sam, 227 pounds, in round seven and in round ten the fight was called off at 2:49 when McKean, 230 pounds, dropped Sam who was in no condition to continue. McKean had also defeated Sam in December 2016 by six round points decision. McKean will clash with Willie Nasio on May 27 in Darwin for the Australian heavyweight championship.