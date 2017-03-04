Boxing News

Results from Brooklyn

By John DiSanto at ringside

Chicago light heavyweight Andrzej Fonfara, 29-4, 17 KOs, bounced back from his surprise loss to Joe Smith Jr. with a 10th round TKO of Chad Dawson, New Haven, CT, 34-5, 19 KOs, in the final round of their fight. Fonfara dropped Dawson in round nine and finished him early in the tenth. A hard right staggered Dawson and Fonfara poured it on until referee David Fields stopped the fight with Dawson hurt in a neutral corner. The time was 38 seconds of the 10th.

In the opening bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, WBC International featherweight women’s champion, Heather Hardy, 19-0, 4 KOs, won an 8-round unanimous decision over Edina Kiss of Budapest, 13-3, 8 KOs, to retain her title. It was a work-woman-like performance by the Brooklyn fighter, and although she won by one-sided scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73, she had to fight with a swollen right eye in the second half. Inexplicably the popular Hardy fought the first bout of the night before a mostly empty arena.










