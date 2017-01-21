Esho batters and stops Abbruzzese in three

Boxing News

By Craig Wick at ringside

Warrior’s Boxing presented the next installment of their “Windy City Fight Night” on Saturday night in Chicago, with a seven-bout card at the UIC Pavilion.

In the night’s headliner, undefeated Achour Esho (13-0, 8 KOs) out of nearby Skokie Illinois, took out Chicago’s Anthony Abbruzzese (4-6, 3 KOs) in round three of an eight-round junior middleweight contest. Abbruzzese easily took round one, cranking up left hooks that had Esho and his backers concerned as the round concluded. Round two, however, Esho began backing Abbruzzese up, and suddenly dropped him against the ropes with a left-right combination. Abbruzzese beat the count, but moments later was redeposited on the canvas from a follow-up flurry. Round three saw Esho jumping all over Abbruzzese, dropping him with a left hook and finally, a right uppercut that ended it. Official stoppage was listed at the 58 second mark. With the win, Esho becomes the regional super welterweight champion of the recently launched American Boxing Organization.

In the finale, Josh Hernandez (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Thomas Smith (3-3-1, 2 KOs) Dallas, TX in a super featherweight six. Nothing to see for the first four, however Hernandez finally found the range in the bout’s final two rounds, landing several right hands to the head that got Smith’s attention. At the end, no judicial surprises, 60-54 twice and 59-55, all for Hernandez.

Chicago prospect Shawn Simpson kept his undefeated record intact with a four-round pasting of overmatched Leonardo Reyes (5-12, 2 KOs) Tijuana, Mexico, in a bantamweight special attraction. Simpson (4-0, 2 KOs) landed hooks to the body and head at will, yet the game Reyes refused to fold, hanging tough until the bell. Two judges carded 40-36, with the third seeing it 40-35.

In the super middleweight opener, Chicago’s Ruben Schobitz (2-0, 1 KO) won a sloppy, unmemorable decision over Joel Blair (1-3) Sullivan, IL after four. Schobitz, who somehow was credited with a knockdown in round one, cruised to the easy decision, 40-35 across the board.

In a lightweight barnburner, Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill (3-1, 2 KOs) and Carla Torres (5-4) a tough as nails Boriqua fighting out of Cleveland, OH, engaged in phone booth warfare over four scalding rounds. When it was over, McCaskill’s better inside work apparently swayed the judges, with all three turning in identical 39-37 cards.

In a stunning upset, unheralded Cesar Ruiz (3-4, 2 KOs), took out heavy-handed local prospect, Martez McGregor (3-1, 3 KOs) at 2:59 of round one. Ruiz caught McGregor with a straight right hand to the chin that had him sagging against the ropes. After an appropriate count was given, Ruiz went back to the right hand and landed enough damage to force the stoppage.

Chicago lightweight, 20-year old Yousif Saleh (2-0), 1 KO) kept Puerto Rico’s Luis Ramos winless, blasting him around the ring until the one-sided drubbing was called off at 2:16 of round one. Saleh enjoyed huge crowd support and will be interesting to watch going forward.