Results from Chicago

Boxing News

By Craig Wick at ringside

Warriors Boxing Promotions continues to give Chicago-area fighters a high profile format to display their talents with the resurrection of their “Windy City Fight Night” series, the latest installment taking place Friday night at the UIC Pavilion. Unfortunately for some streaking careers, the Pavilion is also becoming known as the Chicago graveyard for undefeated fighters. Take the night’s featured bout, for example, in which undefeated super featherweight Josh Hernandez (5-1, 4 KOs) tangled with Ecuadorian, Gavino Guaman (5-1, 1 KO).

The two engaged in a shootout from the opening bell, but Guaman simply couldn’t miss with his wide, sweeping right hands, one of which stunned and briefly dropped Hernandez midway through the 1st. Hernandez, game as they get, stood his ground and fired back, but later in the round a left hook – right hand to the head dropped him again, this time heavily against the ropes. Hernandez bravely beat the count however referee Celestino Ruiz, with the best vantage point of anyone, ruled the Chicago fighter unable to continue, waving matters off at 2:40. Sadly, one of Hernandez’s cornerman erupted in outrage, accosting Ruiz for what he apparently deemed a premature stoppage. Absolute phooey, Guaman was teeing off with everything he threw and another 20 seconds of that and Ruiz would have been maligned for letting the fight go on too long. Excellent win by Guaman and hopefully, unhinged cornerman aside, a valuable learning opportunity for Hernandez.

A six-round bantamweight attraction saw prospect Shawn Simpson, making his debut out of the Warriors promotional stable, overcome major trouble in round two on his way to a unanimous decision win over Jose Elizondo (2-2) San Antonio, TX. Simpson, badly hurt by a right hand to the head that had him hanging on for dear life, showed championship fortitude in not only surviving, but battling back on even terms by rounds end. The remainder of the contest saw Simpson (5-0, 2 KOs) too fast and too good for Elizondo, who, try as he might, couldn’t locate another right hand in his arsenal to turn the fight’s complexion.

In her first outing since being signed to a promotional contract by Warriors, Chicago lightweight Jessica McCaskill (4-1, 2 KOs) easily decisioned New Mexico’s Brenda Gonzales (4-2, 1 KO) after six fast-paced rounds of action. No knockdowns in this one, however McCaskill was in command throughout and it’s a testament to the toughness of Gonzales that she was around to hear the final bell. Two judges had it 60-54 and the third a tad wider, 60-53.

In a highly intriguing, all-Chicago featherweight battle with undefeated bragging rights on the line, Giovanni Mioletti (7-0, 1 KO) scraped past William Hernandez (3-1) after six hotly contested rounds. Mioletti’s peskiness from the southpaw stance, and perhaps higher output offset the right hands/uppercuts that Hernandez was occasionally able to land. While ringside chatter suggested more than a few favoring Hernandez, judges seemed to have it about right, seeing it identical, 58-56 across for Mioletti.

Kazakhstan’s Aidar Sharibayev continued to roll with a quality dismantling of veteran Nicaraguan, Orlando Rizo Perez (19-10, 11 KOs). The lightweight contest, scheduled for eight, ended early in round seven after Sharibayev dropped Perez with a series of straight right hands to the head. Perez, who had visited the canvas twice in round two and once in round four, elected to remain on a knee as referee Celestino Ruiz counted him out. Good win by Sharibayev (6-0, 5 KOs) in that Perez generally isn’t known to fold up shop early.

The night opened with a super middleweight slugfest, in which Cesar Ruiz (5-4, 2 KOs) defeated Ruben Schobitz (2-1, 1 KO) Chicago by way of Austria, via unanimous decision after six. Managers of undefeated 168 pounders may want to consider a career path for their fighter that goes around Ruiz: This is the same badass that hung the only loss on Chicago’s Martez McGregor during the last “Windy City Fight Night” card.

Fight Night Finales: nice to see the UIC Pavilion’s continued utilization for boxing as it’s truly one of the city’s best venues for observing the sweet science. Neighborhood around the campus previously considered iffy, however driving to the arena in the spacious Town Car, with Big Mama Thornton blasting “Ball ‘N’ Chain” no less, ensured that all perilous thoughts were sequestered. Popular local prospects Jose Quezada and Ramiro Carrillo, who were slated to appear on tonight’s card, unfortunately saw their bouts fall through. Hopefully fans will see these two crowd pleasers in action soon. And finally, ringcard girls rarely come as athletic and pleasing as the lovely Ri, who entertained fans between rounds with her card-carrying aplomb. Let’s hope Ri, a former amateur boxer and now a different type of crowd pleaser, also returns to action soon.