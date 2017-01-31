Late results from Michigan

Boxing News

By David Finger

Nearly 1,000 fight fans came out in full force in Lansing, Michigan to witness the comeback of local boy Tyrone Harris as he snapped a six fight losing streak after winning a unanimous six round decision over late sub Greg Covington Jr. There were no knockdowns in the fight, but plenty of action.

“I was happy with the fights and the crowd,” promoter Ron DeLeon said of the show. “I will do 3 more shows this year instead of MMA.”

Undercard results:

Melisa Holmes Wu4 Lora Ferguson

Eric Hall TKO2 Daryl Thompson

Brandon Johnson TKO2 Darren Gibbs

Jose Godines Jr Wu4 Errol Palmer

Kevin Shacks TKO4 Chad Coon

Eric Moon Wu4 Jessie Addison Jr.

The Tommy Washington Jr. heavyweight fight was scrapped at the last minute when Washington came in 18-pounds over the contracted catch weight.