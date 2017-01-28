Results from Montreal

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer at ringside

In a competitive fight that needed at least two more rounds, super lightweight Vicente Portillo, (6-0, 3 KOs), edged Mike Melikyan, (1-2, 0 KOs), by majority decision over four rounds, 38-38, 39-37, 39-37. Portillo, making his U.S. debut, controlled the action early on, sticking his jab and pumping out straight right hands and hooks to the body while Melikyan struggled to put together more than one punch at a time. Melikyan had his most success in the early rounds countering Portillo, but otherwise Portillo proved a difficult target to hit with his awkward, shifty style. In round four though, Portillo seemed to hit a wall, slowing down and allowing Melikyan to land several hard blows, particularly with the left hook. Portillo looked bruised and gassed by the end of the round but did enough early to earn the win.

He might be Canada’s most exciting prospect and Batyr Jukembayev (8-0 7KO) didn’t disappoint with a scintillating knockout at 2:24 of the opening round over David Rangel (12-5 8KO). Jukembayev originally from Kazakhstan was late out of the gates with two no contests to start his pro career but hasn’t looked back ever since. After a crushing explosion to the body where he landed a half dozen punches Batyr corkscrewed his opponent with a right hand that put Rangel on his back and out. Rangel had to be helped to his stool afterwards and Jukembayev walked away with another impressive win and is quickly gaining attention in super-lightweight division.

Ayaz Hussain (12-1 10KO) wasted no time in dispatching Ulises Perez (16-5 7KO) scoring a TKO victory at 2:07 of the 2nd round. A straight left hand put Perez on his backside and while the Mexican beat the count, action was halted in this super-lightweight bout seconds later.

Ablai Khussainov (5-0 4KO) of Kazakhstan and fighting out of Montreal started strong and finished strong, scoring a TKO victory at 1:06 of the 6th and final round over Oscar Mejia (8-2-1 3KO) of Mexico. Mejia who was checked by the ringside physician to start each of the final 3 eyes due a cut eye had his moments included a crunching uppercut that definitely got the attention of the hometown fighter. Despite moments from Mejia Mejia lightweight Khussainov controlled most of the action until the final round where he stepped it up a notch and just dominated the action before the referee pulling the plug.

Ontario lightweight Josh O’Reilly (8-0 2KO) made easy work of opponent Attila Csereklye (6-5 4KO) knocking down the Hungarian twice with body shots before the referee stepping in and stopping the action at 2:1 of the opening stanza. O’Reilly scored with a left hook to the body rocking his opponent before tipping him to the canvas with a left moments later. It was the beginning of the end as O’Reilly would land another body shot with similar results moments later. Csereklye would once again beat the count but O’Reilly continued his assault before the referee jumped in and wisely ended things.