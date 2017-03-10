Live Results from Philadelphia

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the rousing 8-round main event, lightweight Avery Sparrow, 6-1, 3 KOs, upset Anthony Burgin, 10-3, 2 KOs, by split decision in a two-way action fight. The first three or four rounds were a buffet of body punching by both boxers, but beginning in round five, the fighters focused more on each other’s head. Burgin was the aggressor through most of the first eight rounds, while Sparrow ducked, dodged, zipped in and out, and tossed his flashy punches. Sparrow took over in the second half, knocking Burgin down in round six with a right uppercut. However Anthony survived the final minute of that round and kept the fight close afterward. Sparrow surged down the stretch, but Burgin took the final round. In the end, Sparrow took the official decision by scores of 77-74, 76-75, with one judge giving it to Burgin, 76-75. The knockdown was critical in Sparrow’s victory. Had it not occurred, the tabulation would have been a split draw. Sparrow left with the Philly bragging rights, but everyone in the packed house would certainly love to see a rematch.

The show was promoted by Peltz Boxing, Joe Hand Boxing Promotions, BAM Boxing and Raging Babe.

In the two walkout bouts, junior featherweight Crystian Pequero, NE Philly, 1-0, 1 KO, knocked out Alonso Davis, West Philly, 0-1, with a body shot at 2:12 of round three of a scheduled 4-rounder. The referee was Blair Talmadge. Both fighters were making their debut.

In a 4-round super middleweight bout, Chris Thomas of Beechwood, NJ, 5-0, 2 KOs, remained undefeated with a unanimous points win over Mike Rodriguez, of Springfield, MA, 0-4. Rodriquez lost a point for holding in the second, and Thomas won by scores of 39-36 and 40-35 twice.

In the crowd-pleasing flyweight bout that opened the show at South Philly’s 2300 Arena, NE Philadelphian Basyzbek Baratov, 2-1-1, won a 4-round split decision over debuting Tyrone Arzeno of North Philly, 0-1. All three scores were 39-37, with two of them favoring Baratov.

West Philly-born heavyweight, Cassius Chaney extended his undefeated streak to 9-0, 5 KOs, with a 6-round majority decision over Lansing, MI’s Tom Washington Jr., 6-10-1, 2KOs. The scores were 57-57 and 59-55 twice.

In a 4-rounder between two NE Philly flyweights making their pro debut, Ernesto Almodovar, 1-0, dropped southpaw Steven Lopez, 0-1, in round one and went on to take the unanimous decision by scores of 40-35 and 39-36 twice.

Allentown, PA junior lightweight Joseph Adorno, 3-0, 3 KOs, stopped Mexican Marco Ocano, 1-1, 1 KO, at 45 seconds of the first round. Adorno stunned Ocano with a hard right and kept throwing punches until referee Ronald Bashir jumped in to stop it.

Jersey-based Puerto Rican Victor Padilla, 3-0, 3 KOs, knocked down Tuscon’s Carlos Castillo, 4-5, 3 KOs, en route to a 48 second TKO. The game Castillo somehow jumped up after both trips to the canvas, and appeared ready to fight on. However, referee Blair Talmadge halted the bout to save Castillo from further punishment.

In a junior middleweight slugfest, Isaiah Wise, South Philly, 4-1, 3 KOs, won by TKO in round four over tough Jeffery Wright, Milwaukee, 4-6-1, 4 KOs. Wright hurt Wise twice in round one, and put him on the canvas with a right hand in round two before Isaiah battled back to drop Wright with a body shot in the third and a right to the head in the fourth. Referee Gary Rosato seemed ready to let it continue, but changed his mind when Wright took his first step off the ropes. The time of the stoppage was 32 seconds of round four.

In a 6-round junior middleweight bout, Roque Zapata, Culpeper, VA, 3-1-3, continued his run as a Philly-spoiler with a unanimous decision win over North Philadelphia’s Fred Jenkins Jr. In his last appearance at the 2300 Arena, Zapata beat Isaiah Wise. Zapata dropped Jenkins in round one and took the verdict by scores of 57-56 and 59-54 twice. The action was back and forth, but Zapata maintained control throughout.