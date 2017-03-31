Results from Philadelphia

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the semi-final bout scheduled for six rounds, Philly cop Manny Folly, 10-0, 8 KOs, scored three knockdowns in round one, and won by TKO over Dominican Luis Hinojosa, 30-11, 17 KOs, after just 2:18. Folly’s right hand looked lethal and was responsible for all three of Hinojosa’s trips to the canvas. This was Folly’s fourth consecutive first round stoppage (all at the 2300 Arena). The referee was Eric Dali.

In the first fight at the 2300 Arena in South Philly, local lightweight Joshua Jones, 4-0-1, 2 KOs, won a one-sided unanimous 4-round decision over Dustin Arnold of Coral Springs, FL, 1-1. There were no knockdowns, but Jones tagged Arnold with several clean shots and took the official scorecards, 49-36, 49-36 and 39-37.

In a quick junior lightweight bout, Californian Brandon Lee, won his second straight fight by knockout. Lee (2-0, 2 KOs) dropped former MMA fighter Seth Basler (0-1) in round one and finished him off moments later with an extended onslaught of punches. Referee jumped in to save the debuting Basler, Marion, IL, at 2:12 of round one.

In a super middleweight bout scheduled for four rounds, Darren Goodall, 5-0, 4 KOs, New Milford, NJ, knocked down Bronx-based Honduran Juan Zapata, 4-11-2, 2 KOs, in round one and again in round two en route to a second round TKO. Zapata barely beat the ten count, but referee Shawn Clark stopped the fight at 1:51 of the second round.