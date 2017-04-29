Results from Philadelphia

Boxing News

By John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

Local bantamweight Christian Carto, 9-0, 9 KOs, kept his knockout streak going with a TKO of sturdy Mexican Samuel Gutierrez, 14-19-5, 5 KOs, at the end of round five. Gutierrez was tough, but Carto banged away and wore him down. Carto dropped Gutierrez with a left-right combo in the fifth, but the visitor survived. However, when Gutierrez returned to his corner at the end of the round, his team stopped the fight. The official time was 3:00 of the fifth. The referee was Shawn Clark.

In a scheduled 4-round lightweight bout, Philadelphian Samuel Teah, 10-1-1, 4 KOs, stopped Florida-based Puerto Rican Efrain Cruz, 4-4-1, 1 KO, in the final round. A hard left hook staggered Cruz, and then Teah poured it on, landing numerous power shots. Finally a right uppercut put Cruz down. Referee Eric Dali stopped the bout the moment Cruz hit the canvas. The time was 1:40 of round four.

In the opening bout at the Liacouras Center on the Temple University campus in North Philly, light heavyweight David Murray, 6-1-1, 5 KOs, survived first and third round knockdowns against Sam Horowitz, 6-3-1, 5 KOs, before storming back and stopping the Chicago slugger at 1:26 of the fourth and final round. Murray, Wilmington, DE, controlled much of the action, even in the rounds he hit the floor, but due to those knockdowns was probably behind on points at the time of the exciting bout’s conclusion.