Results from Philadelphia

Boxing News

By John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

Free-swinging southpaw cruiserweight Sam Orapeza, 2-0, 1 KO, Philadelphia, scored a pair of bookend knockdowns – one in the first and one in the fourth – against Kyle McNutt of Battle Creek, MI, 1-3, 1 KO, and took a wild unanimous decision over four exciting rounds. However the former MMA fighter was nearly knocked out himself in the final round. After dropping McNutt with a left, Orapeza began to run out of gas. McNutt capitalized on the opportunity and staggered Orapeza in the final minute. For at least 30 seconds, Orapeza was on the brink of disaster, but remained on his feet until the final bell. The official scores were 38-37, 39-36 and 39-35, all for Orapeza.

In a 4-round junior welterweight bout, Philadelphian Jeffery Torres, 3-0, 1 KO, beat Reading’s Kashon Hutchinson, 2-3, 1 KO, by comfortable scores of 39-37 twice and 49-36.

In the opening bout at the Sugar House in Philadelphia, Ohio featherweight Chaise Nelson, 5-1-0, 3 KO, came off the floor to win a 4-round unanimous decision over Bryan Perez Nevarez of Puerto Rico, 2-6-1, 1 KO. The official scores were 39-37 and 38-37 twice.

In an action-packed flyweight 4-rounder, Allentown, PA’s Harold Lopez, 1-0-1, 1 KO, and Philly’s Basyzbek Baratov, 2-1-2, fought to a majority draw. Lopez dropped Baratov in round three, but the fight continued with back and forth action until the final bell. The scores were 38-38, 38-38 and 39-37 (Lopez).