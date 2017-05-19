Boxing News

Results from Philly

By John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

Philly junior welterweight Steven Ortiz, 6-0, 2 KOs, TKO’d Hector Rivera of Puerto Rico, 3-2, 2 KOs, in the second round. Ortiz put Rivera down with a left hook / right hand combo at the end of the first. In the second, Ortiz clubbed Rivera with a left hook that put him down again. Rivera got up, but Ortiz jumped right on him. After a few more shots, referee Gary Rosato halted the bout at 2:37 of round two.

In a junior welterweight quickie, Gerardo Martinez, 1-0, 1 KO, made a successful debut with a first round TKO over Tito Gonslaves, 0-2. Martinez, Coatesville, PA, landed one right hand bomb that put Gonslaves, Philadelphia, on the deck. Moments later, another right dropped Gonslaves again, and referee Ronald Bashir stopped the fight immediately. The time was 1:47.

In a messy bout between two winless Philly junior welterweights, Demetrius Williams, 1-2, outworked Antonio Allen, 0-6, over four rounds to score his first-ever victory. Williams threw more punches, landed the better shots, and swept the decision on all three official scorecards. Rose Vargas, Alan Rubenstein and James Kinney all saw the bout a 40-36 shutout for Williams.

In the show-opener at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, local welterweight Vincent Floyd, 3-2-1, 2 KOs, stopped Rafael Montalvo, 3-6, 3 KOs, in the third round of their scheduled 6-rounder. Montalvo, took the first round, but Floyd battled back and dropped the St. Clair, PA fighter with a left in the second round. Floyd knocked Montalvo down again in the third, and referee Gary Rosato stopped the fight at the 1:26 mark, with the fallen fighter still on the floor.










