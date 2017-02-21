Results from Houston, Texas

Boxing News

Unbeaten super lightweight Darwin Price (12-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Hylon Williams (16-4-1, 3 KOs). Price outpointed Williams over an eight round bout which resembled a sparring session. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 80-72.

Fast-rising super bantamweight prospect Brandon Figueroa (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Raul Chirino (10-5, 5 KOs). Brandon Figueroa, the younger brother of former WBC champ Omar Figueroa, pressed the action throughout the fight. In the third round Figueroa dropped Chirino twice and finished him off in round four. Time was 1:30.