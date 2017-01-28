Results from Las Vegas

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Super middleweight prospect David Benavidez (17-0, 16 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona scored a second round knockout over Uzbekistan’s Shareli Mamajonov (14-2, 7 KOs). A left hook followed by a right hand by Benavidez dropped Mamajonov in the final seconds of the opening round. Benavidez continued where he left off as a left hook to the body followed by a right hand sent Mamajonov to the canvas for a second time as he got up but the referee Russell Mora waived it at 1:04 of the second.

Scotland’s undefeated super lightweight prospect Josh Taylor (8-0, 7 KOs) won an eight round decision over Alfonso Olvera (8-3-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico in going the distance for the first time in his pro career. Taylor had a tough task in Olvera from the start as he had to put in work. A straight left by Taylor rocked Olvera in round four. The Scottish fighter continued to connect with the straight left throughout the fight as Olvera held his own. The judges scored the fight 79-72, 78-73, and 78-73 as Josh Taylor stays undefeated.

Cuban featherweight prospect Leduan Barthelemy (12-0, 6 KO’s) won a lackluster unanimous decision over Jesus Aguinaga (5-4-1) of Phoenix in a scheduled six round bout. The southpaw Barthelemy boxed using his height and reach to keep away the pressuring Aguinaga. Boxing conservatively halfway through the Cuban fighter stuck the plan as the fans displayed their dissatisfaction. Aguinaga kept pressing to the final bell as Barthelemy cruised to a decision win. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56.

Bantamweight Antonio Santa Cruz (5-2, 2 KOs), the cousin of Leo Santa Cruz, and Victor Torres (2-5-1, 1 KO) went the distance in a four round rematch. Starting off where they left off, Santa Cruz was on the attack from the opening bell however in round two Torres dropped Santa Cruz with a short right hand. Santa Cruz got off the canvas as Torres stood his ground, the two traded away to the final bell. All three judges scored the bout 38-37 as Santa Cruz pulls the decision and avenges one of his defeats.

Making his pro debut, featherweight Jerry Perez (1-0, 1 KO) of Harbor City made quick work of Javier Cepeda of New Mexico. Perez dropped Cepeda three times as the referee stopped the fight at 2:54.

In the opening bout from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Herbert Acevedo (13-2, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, California by way of Garden City, Kansas and Chris Singleton (17-4-2, 8 KOs) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana went the distance in a scheduled six round welterweight bout. Singleton was slick as he boxed with Acevedo pressuring. In the final seconds of round two Acevedo dropped Singleton with a barrage of punches inside. Acevedo continued the pressure as he landed the overhand right numerous times on Singleton. All three judges scored the bout 59-54.