Boxing News

Former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (30-1-2, 16 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Gilberto Gonzalez (27-4, 22 KOs). Gesta outboxed Gonzalez over the course of ten rounds. In round three Gesta was knocked down by Gonzalez. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 96-93.