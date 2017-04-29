Boxing News

Results from Las Vegas

Super lightweight prospect Ladarius Miller (13-1, 4 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Jesus Gutierrez (14-2-1, 4 KOs). Miller controlled the action throughout the fight. In round eight Miller knocked down Gutierrez with a barrage of punches and the referee immediately waved it off. Time was 2:34.

In a women’s welterweight clash, former world champion Layla McCarter (39-13-5, 10 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Szilvia Szabados (15-10, 6 KOs). McCarter pressed the action throughout the fight. In round seven the referee decided Szabados had enough. Time was 0:56.










