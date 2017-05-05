Results from Las Vegas

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla and Felipe Leon at ringside

In the opening bout from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Brazilian middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao (13-0, 6 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Morgan Fitch (18-1-1, 8 KOs) of Pittsburgh. Falcao dominated Fitch throughout the fight in route to a shutout as all three judges scored the fight 100-90.

Dallas, Texas, super lightweight Vergil Ortiz Jr (5-0, 5KO) kept his undefeated intact with a fourth round TKO stoppage of Angel Sarinana (7-6-2, 3KO) of Durango, Mexico, in a scheduled four. Ortiz Jr was never in any trouble and looked to finish early in the first round but Sarinana was able to survive the onslaught with his back against the ropes. Sarinana did nothing more than survive for the second and third round and it was in the fourth Ortiz Jr landed a hard right hand that finally sent Sarinana down. The tough Mexican fighter beat the count but third man in the ring, Jack Reiss, still stopped the bout.