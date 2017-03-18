Stieglitz keeps Euro LH belt with draw, Boesel, Wach score big wins

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

EBU light heavyweight champion Robert Stieglitz (50-5-2, 29 KOs) held on to his title with an unpopular and razor-thin twelve round draw against Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Leipzig Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Stieglitz, a two-time world champion at super middleweight, had all he could handle with Sjekloca and barely squeaked by. Scores were 115-113 Stieglitz, 114-114, 114-113 for Sjekloca.

WBO #2, WBA #8, IBF #8 light heavyweight Dominic Bösel (24-0, 9 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Sami Enbom (14-1, 7 KOs). A barrage of body shots sent Enbom to the canvas and the bout was waved off. The WBO intercontinental, WBA continental and IBF intercontinental 175lb titles were on the line.

Former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) pounded out a twelve round unanimous decision over former Euro champ Erkan Teper (16-2, 10 KOs). The 6’8 Pole, a 2:1 underdog, won by scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.