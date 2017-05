Boxing News

2016 Olympic gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (2-0, 1 KO) dominated Agustine Mauras (6-3-3, 3 KOs) over eight rounds in a super lightweight bout. Scores were 80-72 across the board.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Steven Nelson (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Gilberto Rubio (7-6, 5 KOs) in two.

Lightweight Henry Lebron 2-0, 2 KOs) halted Johnny Estrada (0-2) in round two.